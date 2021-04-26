“Work in the West”: interview participants wanted!

“Work in the West” Podcast Series
Interview participants wanted!
With support from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), Drs. Shelagh Campbell and Andrew Stevens at the University of Regina, are facilitating a webinar and podcast series that focuses on the state of work and employment in Western Canada.
This is an opportunity for students, established scholars, community members, activists, union members and leaders to present on-line through a variety of formats, such as panel discussions, webinars, and podcasts.
Events will be posted on-line at https://www2.uregina.ca/workinthewest/ and Rankandfile.ca.
Want to participate?
Please email Andrew Stevens at Andrew.stevens@uregina.ca if you wish to participate.
Some possible themes
- Work and employment during the COVID pandemic
- The labour of community organizing
- Sustainable development and “just transition”
- Indigenous-union solidarity
- An examination of automation in the resource extraction economy
- Corporate mapping and metropoles in the resource sector
- The Fight for $15 and living wage campaigns
- Indigenous rights and the law
- Immigration policy, rights, and the global division of migrant labour across Canada
- Pipeline resistance
- The impact of court decisions on strikes and collective bargaining, and the framework of industrial relations
- Occupational health and safety
- Labour history in the resource sector
- Case studies in community unionism
- Case studies in Indigenous economic development
- Developments in care work
- Law of (the) Land
- Gender and agriculture
- Attempts at regulating “platform” capitalism at the provincial and municipal levels
- Sustainability and energy production
- Training, skills development, and regional labour markets
- Economics, Indigenous rights, and municipal regulation of land use
- Financialization of agriculture
