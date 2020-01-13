What is Labour’s Role in the Anti-War Movement?

Simon Black, professor at Brock University and organizer with Labour Against the Arms Trade, discusses labour’s role in the anti-war movement, opposing Canada’s arms trade with Saudi Arabia, and a just transition for arms manufacturing workers.

Read about the Lucas Plan

www.theguardian.com/film/2018/oct/1…MP=share_btn_tw

Sign the petition

www.change.org/p/hassan-yussuff-…8819-b75298ea9494

If you would like a draft resolution to oppose the arms deal to bring to your labour council, please email labouragainstarmstrade@gmail.com.

Twitter.com/LAATCanada

Audio from Winnipeg’s anti-war rally provided by Paul S. Graham.