Vote for 2022’s Scumbag of the Year

Once again, Rankandfile.ca readers have produced a disgusting shortlist for Scumbag of the Year.

We’ve narrowed the field down to 8 candidates. There are 4 public sector and 4 private sector scumbags. As usual, past Scumbags of the Year have been excluded from the competition. That means Galen Weston Jr., and Doug Ford aren’t on the list!

Meet the Candidates

Private Sector

Greg Aziz – CEO of National Steel Car

The CEO of NSC since 1994, Aziz has overseen a horror show at this Hamilton freight car manufacturer. On June 6 2022, welder Quoc Le was killed on the job – the third employee to be killed in 21 months during which NSC was collecting the corrupt federal CEWS “wage” subsidy. NSC was charged a paltry $140,000 for the 2020 death of Fraser Cowan, crushed to death by a collapsing 20-ton crane. The workplace is so unsafe, even Aziz himself fell off a ladder while touring the shopfloor in 1997. Aziz was also arrested in the United States in 2013 for securities fraud. The case was privately settled to the tune of $21 million.

Mark Little – (former) CEO of Suncor

Little resigned as Suncor CEO in July 2022 immediately following the second 2022 worker death at Suncor’s Alberta oil sites – and the fifth worker death since 2020. Little was appointed CEO in 2019. A dozen Suncor workers have died in the past eight years. Little’s salary was $11.7 million when he resigned. Little tried to make a big deal of his voluntary halving of his subsidy in 2020, but he also presided over Suncor collecting a reported $358 million in corrupt CEWS “wage” subsidies (shortly after Alberta’s UCP government gave Suncor a $1.1 billion tax break).

Michael Medline – CEO of Empire Company Ltd (aka Sobeys)

Not be outdone by Galen Weston Jr.’s corrupt Loblaws empire, Empire (aka Sobeys) CEO Michael Medline opened his yap this past September to whine about the “reckless” and “incendiary” comments from “armchair quarterbacks” who dared question the price-gouging profiteering of the poverty-wage grocery industry. While a large majority of Canadians see their incomes whittled away by skyrocketing food prices, Medline took a 15% salary increase to now enjoy $8.6 million a year.

Tony Staffieri – CEO of Rogers Communications

Claiming to have Canada’s “most reliable network”, the Rogers cable and wireless networks crapped out on July 8, leaving 12 million people without phone service, as well as 911 emergency services, Interac payment systems, as well as numerous municipal, provincial, and federal workplaces and services. Just like the standard shitty smartphone and laptop, Staffieri blamed the outage on a system upgrade. The Rogers monopoly faced no legal consequences and by the end of the year, the Competition Tribunal greenlighted the Rogers acquisition of Shaw. Job losses are on the horizon with the merger. Yes, Rogers also collected at least $82 million in “wage” subsidies during the pandemic.

Public Sector

Tiff Macklem – Governor of Bank of Canada

Appointed the BoC’s governor by Trudeau’s finance minister Bill Morneau only weeks before Morneau resigned in disgrace over the WE scandal, Macklem has declared war on Canada’s working-class majority under the guise of “fighting inflation”. By raising interest rates faster than almost any other country, Macklem is committed to triggering a recession and causing high unemployment in order to break up the tight labour market that is, for the first time in decades, favouring workers. Macklem has also peddled employer-class bullshit by warning of a fictional “wage-price” spiral when wage increases are in fact far below skyrocketing prices and climbing profit rates.

Blaine Higgs – Premier of New Brunswick

After public sector workers across the province defeated Blaine Higgs and his government’s attack on workers in late 2021, it was inevitable that the former Irving Oil executive and Premier would retaliate. Doing nothing in 2022 to address the crumbling healthcare system, Higgs wrapped up the year with Bill 23 which amends the Public Service Labour Relations Act. The law allows the government greater power to use scabs to fill “essential service” jobs and empowers the government to limit picketing and protests by striking public sector workers.

Sylvia Jones – Ontario Minister of Health

Jones is presiding over the engineered collapse of the Ontario healthcare system, while for-profit day surgery clinics open and tens of millions in taxpayer money is being handed over to blood-soaked long-term care profiteers. Despite healthcare staffing shortages in the tens of thousands, little has been done to remedy the problem. Instead, private employment agencies are being allowed to serve the shortages at costs often triple that of direct hires. Healthcare wages continue to stagnate in the wake of the 3-year Bill 124 wage cap (ie: wage cut!) as attrition and burnout continues at a rapid pace causing major and fatal delays in emergency and scheduled health services.

Scott Moe – Premier of Saskatchewan

Moe’s latest attack on workers includes the decimation of 400 good union jobs by selling off the SLGA’s liquor stores. Following the same healthcare privatization playbook being used in other provinces, Moe has also refused to invest in healthcare despite frontline workers pleading for more resources and increased staffing levels, and major hospitals in Regina and Saskatoon reporting Emergency Rooms at 200 and 300 percent capacity. Rural health services are also facing their worst crisis since the advent of cooperative clinics and medicare. This union-busting scumbag also called for immediate back-to-work legislation against locked out CP railway workers in March.

