“Unjust Transition” tells story of Co-op Refinery lockout

Standing room only at book launch in Regina

This past April, people gathered in Regina to mark the launch of a new book, Unjust Transition, about the 2019-2020 Co-op Refinery lockout in Regina. The Regina Brewing Taphouse was packed with standing room only. Books were sold out before speakers even started.

A panel of oil workers, including Unifor Local 594 members, spoke at the event following an introduction by the book’s editors, Sean Tucker, Emily Eaton and Andrew Stevens (co-founder of Rankandfile.ca).

Click here to buy the book direct from the publisher, Fernwood, and to see the reviews and chapters.

