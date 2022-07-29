Unifor docs: Investigation Report & NEB minutes

These are the documents released to the Unifor membership in July 2022 relating to an investigation into a complaint about (former) Unifor National President Jerry Dias’s alleged breach of the union’s Code of Ethics.
We have also included a 29-page copy of the Investigation Report which we were able to access a few days after a heavily-redacted 9-page copy of the Investigation Report was released.
Only the 29-page Investigation Report PDF has been altered. We compressed the original PDF file from 13MB to 2.3MB to make downloading easier.
Documents (in PDF)
- Investigation report (heavily-redacted, 9 pages)
- Investigation report (targeted redactions, 29 pages)
- NEB minutes – February 2022
- NEB minutes – March 2022
- NEB minutes – April 2022
- NEB minutes – May 2022
- NEB minutes – June 2022