Unifor 594 lockout at Co-op Refinery enters second month

By Emily Leedham

Today on the show, an update on the Unifor 594 lockout at the Co-op Refinery in Regina, which is entering its second month. The workers were on the picket line throughout Christmas and New Year’s.

First, we’ll talk to Sean Tucker, an occupational health & safety researcher at the University of Regina who will discuss safety concerns leading up to an injunction granted to the Co-op which limits Unifor 594’s picketing activity.

Then, we’ll hear from Charles Smith, co-author of Unions in Court: Organized Labour and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, who will provide some historical context for this injunction.

Next, Andrew Stevens, a business professor at the University of Regina who has has written several pieces on the lockout for RankandFile.ca explores Unifor’s struggle in the context of the Co-op’s history and 594’s organizing throughout the decades.

Solidarity Rally

Tuesday, Jan 7, 12pm, Gate 7 (Fleet Street just north of McDonald)

