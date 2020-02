Today on Rank & File Radio, an on the ground report from the Unifor 594 lockout at the Co-op Refinery in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Previous coverage:

Dance Parties, Personal Growth, and Police: Three Days with Locked Out Regina Oil Workers

https://www.rankandfile.ca/dance-parties-personal-growth-and-police-three-days-with-locked-out-regina-oil-workers/

Labour unites around Unifor 594 after arrests at refinery lockout

https://www.rankandfile.ca/labour-unites-around-unifor-594/