Nominate your 2020 Scumbag of the Year

It’s been a hell of a year, so let’s get together with family, friends and co-workers and share our stories about the boss.
We continue Rankandfile.ca’s annual tradition of nominating and voting for Scumbag of the Year.
The Awards
- Private sector Scumbag of the Year
- Public sector Scumbag of the Year
The Rules
- In the comment section below, nominate the year’s worst bosses, scumbag politicians, and right-wing hacks. Canada only!
- Tell us why they deserve to be Scumbag of the Year. Last day for nominations is Boxing Day December 26.
- Nominees will be published and voting begins December 26. Rankandfile.ca can then vote for their nominees. Winners will be announced New Year’s Day.
- Past winners cannot win more than once! They’re already scumbags for life!
Past Winners
2019
Scott Banda, CEO of Federal Co-operatives Limited
Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta
2018
Ron Joyce Jr. and Jeri-Lynn Horton-Royce, Heirs of the Tim Hortons fortune and TH franchise owners
Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
2017
Galen Weston Jr., President and CEO of Loblaw
2016
Mark Lever, President and CEO of the Halifax Herald Ltd
2015
Deepak Chopra, Canada Post CEO
2014
Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia
2013
Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada
Comments
Fake name says
Public: Paul Merriman. Slimy and spineless. In charge of policy over the most vulnerable people.
Private: Roger Epp, slumlord.
jessica says
I’m gonna have to nominate the whole Safeworks management team at AHS for sucking so bad at managing peer support workers at the safe consumption site in Calgary. And allowing nurses, admin, security and the police to treat people who use drugs like shit and contributing to many people’s lonely overdose in an alley due to no oversight and never being there to actually see what the hell is happening.
Orson says
Chris Sky
Ari Vangeest says
David Albert managing director of foodora Canada. If there is a higher up person in foodora Canada they should get this award. They deserve it for union busting during a pandemic.
Stephen lecce. Deserves it for the way he treated education workers during the strikes early in the year and for the way he’s ruined education over the last few months during the pandemic.
Michael Truscello says
Private sector: the bankers, for taking $16 billion in bonuses while thousands of workers lost their jobs during a pandemic
Public: Jason Kenney
Athabasca Staff says
Public-sector: Neil Fassina, President of Athabasca University. After pushing faculty to the brink of a strike in 2019, Fassina spent 2020 advancing a policy designed to carve out two-thirds of the members of the faculty association. Worker push-back and the threat of a nationwide boycott appears to have stale-mated this union busting. Subsequently, Fassina announced he would be leaving for Okanagan College in 2021.
Jesse Cullen says
Thomas Wellner, CEO or Reverse
Richard Gere says
Jesse Michael Cullen- Alt Right who pretends to be left leaning
Jon says
Private sector: Hans Brouillette, representative of CORPIQ, the Quebec Landlords Corporation
Public sector: Tyler Shandro, Alberta Health Minister, responsible for 11,000 layoffs during a pandemic
K Dobie says
PS scumbag of the year: Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta
I hope the people of this province never forget his prioritization of corporate bottom lines and the ‘rights’ of those who willfully endanger their fellow citizens over the actual lives of the province’s most vulnerable. There’s never been a more deserving second consecutive winner.
H Zebedee says
Private: Galen Weston
Public: Derek Sloan
Dirtbag Leftist says
Jason Kenney is a shoe-in for Public Sector Scumbag of the Year again. I won’t even deign to say why because it is so mind-numbingly obvious.
Rose says
Yes! My favorite time of the holiday season.
This year I vote for
1) Mary Barra, CEO of General motors, and
2) Jeff Bezos, Amazon
Ryan Culpepper says
Public Sector – Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Education
Private Sector – Thomas Wellner, CEO of Revera
Nicholas Never says
Jason Kenney.
I mean, privatizing healthcare, racist scapegoating, a failed tracking app, privatizing higher ed, not wearing masks, no policy on COVID, loosening workplace safety rules…. the list continues, but you get the idea.
Clinton Hallahan says
Jason Luan, deputy minister of mental health and addictions, Alberta Government.
Killed ARCHES in Lethbridge, one of the busiest safe injection sites on the planet. Killed people so Jason Kenney’s family interests in abstainence rehab centres could grow fat on public money. Spearheaded a fake-ass audit of their books, closed their doors, tried to get their execs charged for embezzling public funds. Documents surfaced this month that accounted for everything. No charges will be sought.
He took lifejackets away from drowning people. In a government filled with motherfuckers, he’s one of the motherfuckest.
Stuart Ryan says
1. Revera
2. Merilee Fullerton
The reason for both are the same. Revera is a for-profit long-term care company who makes profit rather than provide the health care needs of its residents
2. She is the Minister of Long-term Care.
In her previous job she openly called for privatization of our Medicare system.
As Minister she has refused to make the changes to make long-term care public.
The Ontario Health Coalion released a reportcalled A Call to Conscience demanding the Ontario government make the investment necessary to protect the residents in long-term care. Too many residences have died from COVID-19
Me says
Private:
1. Elon Musk the Bolivian coup supporting jerk will probably tweet about it if he wins.
or
Jeff Bezos billionaire villain for anti-union activities and evilness
Public:
2. Chrystia Freeland coup supporting Nazi forgiving apartheid supporter.