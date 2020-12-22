Nominate your 2020 Scumbag of the Year

It’s been a hell of a year, so let’s get together with family, friends and co-workers and share our stories about the boss.

We continue Rankandfile.ca’s annual tradition of nominating and voting for Scumbag of the Year.

The Awards

Private sector Scumbag of the Year Public sector Scumbag of the Year

The Rules

In the comment section below, nominate the year’s worst bosses, scumbag politicians, and right-wing hacks. Canada only! Tell us why they deserve to be Scumbag of the Year. Last day for nominations is Boxing Day December 26. Nominees will be published and voting begins December 26. Rankandfile.ca can then vote for their nominees. Winners will be announced New Year’s Day. Past winners cannot win more than once! They’re already scumbags for life!

Past Winners

2019

Scott Banda, CEO of Federal Co-operatives Limited

Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta

2018

Ron Joyce Jr. and Jeri-Lynn Horton-Royce, Heirs of the Tim Hortons fortune and TH franchise owners

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

2017

Galen Weston Jr., President and CEO of Loblaw

2016

Mark Lever, President and CEO of the Halifax Herald Ltd

2015

Deepak Chopra, Canada Post CEO

2014

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia

2013

Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada