Our History: Remember the Estevan Miners

Estevan, Saskatchewan 1931;

RCMP murders 3 in union recognition strike

By Doug Nesbitt, Rankandfile.ca editor

On September 29 1931, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police murdered three miners in Estevan, Saskatchewan. The miners and their families were striking for union recognition against one of the most notorious coal operators in the country.

In 1931, 600 miners in the Souris coal fields of southeast Saskatchewan faced wage cuts from Western Dominion Collieries, widely considered to be one of the most brutal employers in the mining industry.

Cave-ins were common because the company refused to buy new lumber for rotting frames and provide adequate ventilation that would alleviate high levels of sickness among the workers. The miners worked ten-hour shifts.

Off the job, the miners’ lives were still controlled by the company. The miners and their families lived in company housing: uninsulated tar paper shacks infested with lice and bedbugs. They had to use company stores to buy all their necessities.

After the wage cuts, the miners began organizing and joined the Mine Workers’ Union of Canada, affiliated to the Workers’ Unity League. The WUL was formed by the Communist Party of Canada in 1929. After mass meetings of more than a thousand miners and their families in Taylorton and Estevan, 100 percent union card sign-up was secured in late August 1931.

When the union engaged the company to bargain, the mine operators refused to recognize the union, saying the MWUC was led by Communists. In neighbouring Alberta, mine operators had already negotiated with MWUC.

Strike

After a vote, miners went on strike September 7. The operators brought in scabs on September 16 to reopen some of the larger pits, but mass picketing shut it down. The mining communities were able to muster hundreds of local people in their support.

On September 29, the miners with their wives and children started a caravan tour through coal country to drum up more public support. When they arrived in Estevan with their banners reading “We will not work for starvation wages” and “Down with the company store”, Estevan police blockaded the peaceful procession refusing them passage through town.

Ordered to disperse, the miners refused – at which the police chief assaulted one of the miners, leading to a shoving match. The police responded by ordering arrests but the miners and their families resisted, using picket signs and throwing stones to fend off the police attack.

The Murders

The RCMP, which had been called upon by the municipal government, then opened fire at the crowd.

Three miners, Peter Markunas, Nick Nargan, and Julian Gryshko were killed. Eight other unarmed strikers were wounded by RCMP gunfire.

Firing wildly into the crowd, the RCMP wounded one of their own officers, and hit four bystanders.

After this so-called “riot”, police raided the miners’ family homes and made numerous arrests. Several of the miners were sentenced to hard labour.

Keep on keepin on

Despite the RCMP murders, the miners did not stop their strike.

A week after the Estevan Riot, the mine owners conceded an 8-hour day, better wages, rent cuts, and an end to the company store monopolies. The miners made the difficult compromise of dropping their demand for union recognition to win these gains. They did not win recognition until the mid-1940s.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the RCMP murders, a local memorial was erected to the three fallen miners.

The municipal authorities, local police and RCMP were vocally opposed and demanded the inscription on the tomb be changed. The miners refused.

Shortly thereafter, the memorial was vandalized, the “RCMP” chiseled off the stone.

The Daily Worker, the newspaper of the Communists, ran a cartoon mocking the coal operators’ hurt feelings and displayed and RCMP officer shedding tears while pointing at the tombstone.

The Daily Worker, October 8 1932

First photo above: The Daily Worker, September 17 1932