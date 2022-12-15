Nominate 2022’s Scumbag of the Year!

It’s that time of year again…
…to join with co-workers, friends and family and share the ugly truth about the boss class.
We continue the Rankandfile.ca tradition – since 2013! – of nominating and voting for Scumbag of the Year!
The Awards
- Private Sector Scumbag of the Year
- Public Sector Scumbag of the Year
Nominations
- Write your nominee in the comment section below before December 25!
- Tell us why this scumbag employer or politician deserves to win!
- Canadian nominees only!
Rules
- Past winners cannot win again! They’re already scumbags for life!
- Nominees and voting will be published December 26!
- Winners announced January 2!
Past winners!
As voted by Rankandfile.ca readers!
2021
Gilbert Le Dressay, VP Refinery Operations, Federated Co-operatives Limited
Robert Haché, President and Vice Chancellor, Laurentian University
2020
Mike Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences and former Premier of Ontario
Stephen Lecce, Ontario Ministry of Education
2019
Scott Banda, CEO of Federal Co-operatives Limited
Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta
2018
Ron Joyce Jr. and Jeri-Lynn Horton-Royce, Heirs of the Tim Hortons fortune and TH franchise owners
Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
2017
Galen Weston Jr., President and CEO of Loblaw
2016
Mark Lever, President and CEO of the Halifax Herald Ltd
2015
Deepak Chopra, Canada Post CEO
2014
Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia
2013
Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada
Anne says
Sylvia Jones for putting profits and donors ahead of healthcare
Jesse Cullen says
Jerry Dias
Laura Feeney says
Sylvia Jones for her abuse of our healthcare system.
Marcek says
Doug Ford and his best friend, the Notwithstanding Clause.
Blaine McDonald says
Doug Ford, his attempt at crushing organized labor in Ontario could have had national implications for the rest of Canada
Sandra says
Steve Clark Housing Minister
Tony says
Doug Ford, for attempting to use the notwithstanding clause against Ontario education workers.
Paula says
Pierre Poilievre, WSIB CEO Jeff Lang, and of course Stephen Lecce forever.
David Fairn says
Parliaments, both Federal and Provincial. Biggest collection of muppets.
Brian McKnight says
Premier Blaine Higgs for allowing the complete failure of Healthcare in the Prov. of NB while declaring a surplus of $700,000,000.00 .
Dorothy Knight says
Public: Doug Ford
Private: Mike Harris
Brian McKnight says
“Corporate Grocers” $ 9.00 is too much for a family-size box of Cheerio’s!
Margarette Evans says
Doug Ford as leader of a political party and movement dedicated to destroying Ontario and Ontario residents. For private sector: Monsanto for war profiteering, collusion to destroy peoples’ ability to feed themselves healthy food
Henry says
Danielle Smith, “unelected” Premiere of Alberta, Bill 1.
Elon Musk, purchasing controlling Twitter.
Derrick says
Private- Elon Musk. For hording resources and buying things just to increase his power
Public-Danielle Smith. For the Alberta Sovereignty Act and secretly trying to consolidate power and give cabinet undemocratic power
Brian L. Smith says
Public sector would have to be Pierre Poliviere aka “Skippy” and for the private sector I’d have to say Kevin O’Leary for his hawking of FTX cryptocurrency and getting charged with fraud!
Dennis Raphael says
John Bayliss, Chair
Executive Vice President, Transformation Officer | Walmart Canada who has taken the position of Chair of the Board of Directors of Food Banks Canada.
“The English bourgeoisie is charitable out of self-interest; it gives nothing outright, but regards its gifts as a business matter, makes a bargain with the poor, saying: “If I spend this much upon benevolent institutions, I thereby purchase the right not to be troubled any further, and you are bound thereby to stay in your dusky holes and not to irritate my tender nerves by exposing your misery.”
― Friedrich Engels, The Condition of the Working Class in England
Ian Clark says
Doug Ford. I don’t care if he’s won it before, he deserves to be an exception.
Christine Legault says
Public: Doug Ford hands-down
Private: Elon Musk for exercising censorship of journalists and exemplifying why no media should be in the hands of private ownership
Wan Kanobi says
I think the thing with Musk that people are not stating is the fact that he fired 30% of workers at Twitter and sent emails to the rest telling them they must commit to “hardcore” work commitment: in the office, overtime, regardless of people’s health and family circumstances.
JR says
Public
Doug Ford: Imposing poverty and austerity on working people and destroying our public health care system. I know he won in 2018, but he deserves to win again. My second choice is Pierre Poilievre: Privatization fetishist, Ponzi scheme proponent, altogether ethically dubious.
Private
Gary Bettman: Turning the NHL into an even more inaccessible, bourgeois, ethically corrupt institution.
Taylor says
Dias for sure
Stephanie says
Danielle Smith
For the garbage Sovereignty act and her not getting elected by all Albertans, just a bunch of right wing trolls in her corrupt party leftover from Jason Kenney’s reign of terror!
Donald Burroughs says
Brian Pallister former Premier of Manitoba for interfering with public sector Collective Bargaining and the current premier, Heather Stefanson for continuing this draconian dogma.
Bruce says
Danielle Smith – comparing Alberta in Canada to Indigenous Peoples in Canada
John says
Public: Doug Ford
Private: Mike Harris
Larry says
Galen Weston for lockout of distribution workers in Calgary, robbing workers of a living wage while also helping to keep Grocery prices high as people struggle with the cost of living
Jan says
Elon Musk
Doug Ford
Devin says
Private Sector Scumbag of the Year >Corporate Grocers – Raise the price and kill people it is just that easy to make profits off human suffering.
Public Sector Scumbag of the Year > Doug Ford – For the notwithstanding clause to destroy the labour movement.
Beth Bedore says
I nominate Sylvia Jones, Ontario “Health Minister” for Public Sector Scumbag of the Year 2022
Elon Musk for Private Sector SOTY if candidates outside of Canada are permitted
Michael Isinger says
Doug Ford for 2022 Scumbag of the year !
Samantha says
Doug Ford and Steve Clark – for their collusion with developers and attack on affordable housing through Bill 23.
A. says
Public sector: Premier Scott Moe for privatizing the rest of Saskatchewan’s public liquor stores and destroying 400 good union jobs.
Private sector: Sobey’s CEO Michael Medline for gouging people for groceries during an inflationary crisis.
(I’d nominate Galen Weston too, but he’s already a scumbag for life.)
judy haiven says
For Private Sector Scumbag of the Year:
I nominate Michael Medline, the CEO of Empire Co Ltd which runs 1600 Sobeys, Safeway stores, IGAs and smaller grocery stores across Canada. Medline said he’s fed up with “reckless and incendiary” criticism about groceries’ profits this fall. In 2020, Medline himself earned $13,035,658 as CEO
SV says
Both repeats
Public – Doug Ford for attacking the right to strike
Gallon Weston – for hiking food prices and taking record profits while using the recession as cover
John Williams says
Public: Doug Ford – he has been the Scumbag of the year for Ontario for oh so many reasons
Private: Doug Ford’s developer friends – for getting him to pave over the Greenbelt just so they can make lots more money.