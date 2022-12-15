Nominate 2022’s Scumbag of the Year!

It’s that time of year again…

…to join with co-workers, friends and family and share the ugly truth about the boss class.

We continue the Rankandfile.ca tradition – since 2013! – of nominating and voting for Scumbag of the Year!

The Awards

Private Sector Scumbag of the Year Public Sector Scumbag of the Year

Nominations

Write your nominee in the comment section below before December 25! Tell us why this scumbag employer or politician deserves to win! Canadian nominees only!

Rules

Past winners cannot win again! They’re already scumbags for life! Nominees and voting will be published December 26! Winners announced January 2!

Past winners!

As voted by Rankandfile.ca readers!

2021

Gilbert Le Dressay, VP Refinery Operations, Federated Co-operatives Limited

Robert Haché, President and Vice Chancellor, Laurentian University



2020

Mike Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences and former Premier of Ontario

Stephen Lecce, Ontario Ministry of Education



2019

Scott Banda, CEO of Federal Co-operatives Limited

Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta



2018

Ron Joyce Jr. and Jeri-Lynn Horton-Royce, Heirs of the Tim Hortons fortune and TH franchise owners

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario



2017

Galen Weston Jr., President and CEO of Loblaw



2016

Mark Lever, President and CEO of the Halifax Herald Ltd



2015

Deepak Chopra, Canada Post CEO



2014

Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia



2013

Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada