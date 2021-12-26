Nominate 2021’s Scumbag of the Year!

It’s that time of year again…
…to gather with co-workers, friends and family and share our stories of the boss class.
We continue Rankandfile.ca’s annual tradition of nominating and voting for Scumbag of the Year.
THE AWARDS
- Private sector Scumbag of the Year
- Public sector Scumbag of the Year
THE RULES
- In the comment section below, nominate the year’s worst bosses, scumbag politicians, and right-wing hacks. Canada only!
- Tell us why they deserve to be Scumbag of the Year. Last day for nominations is December 30.
- Nominees will be published and voting begins December 31. Rankandfile.ca can then vote for their nominees. Winners will be announced Monday January 3.
- Past winners cannot win more than once! They’re already scumbags for life!
PAST WINNERS
As voted by Rankandfile.ca readers!
2020
Mike Harris, Chartwell Retirement Residences and former Premier of Ontario
Stephen Lecce, Ontario Ministry of Education
2019
Scott Banda, CEO of Federal Co-operatives Limited
Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta
2018
Ron Joyce Jr. and Jeri-Lynn Horton-Royce, Heirs of the Tim Hortons fortune and TH franchise owners
Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
2017
Galen Weston Jr., President and CEO of Loblaw
2016
Mark Lever, President and CEO of the Halifax Herald Ltd
2015
Deepak Chopra, Canada Post CEO
2014
Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia
2013
Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada
Comments
Grant Currie says
I nominate the College Employer Council representing the leadership of the 24 Ontario Colleges as Scumbag of the Year. OPSEU members are on strike (working to rule) again. The College Employer Council failed to negotiate again and has imposed terms and conditions again, the only employer in Ontario to have done this twice. You can also add the 24 College Presidents who support this strategy to the scumbag list.
Arch Walker says
Pierre Polivere. He’s the little twit waiting in the wings for the Federal Conservative Leadership… as if being a spokesman for Brylcream wasn’t enough!
J miller says
Second this!
Matthew Stella says
Blaine Higgs
Shauna Penny says
Galen Weston Jr.
MissP186 says
Well, I was going to say Stephen Lecce and Doug Ford but they are already lifetine achievers.
Chris Sky for whipping up so much misinformation with his stupid mouth.
Belinda Karahalios (Cambridge MPP) for holding anti-mask, anti-vax rallies, betraying and misrepresenting her constituency with her far-far-right ideals that make the PCs look like the centre.
Her holiday greeting mailout praised Jesus and science for curing her husband’s cancer.
Angela M Jones says
Doug Ford, the handling of long-term care homes, the loss of rent control, the handling of Covid19 as a election tactic rather than a health emergency, his denial in personal days, his denial of pay increase for health staff, his increase to 15$ an hour now that there’s an election when with the increase in inflation it really should be $20 a hour, his handling and care of small businesses during the pandemic yet gives big businesses a la carte treatment. Im Sure there are many more however he truly is scumbag of the year if not the decade.
Jmiller says
So true!
Rob Eley says
Hear!, hear!
Austin Cole Zeller says
Jason Kenny
Pretty obvious. Best summer ever!!!! XD
Morgan Smith says
Oh, hey, wait till January…
Brian Reynoldson says
Premier Scott Moe. The Premiers inaction on the Covid 19 virus put the lives of many Saskatchewanians in danger. His major concern, during the Pandemic, was his corporate donors/ buddies and his rabid ” anti-vax” rural voting base. While out Healthcare professionals are burning out at an alarming rate.
Wayne McCarthy says
Public scumbag of the Year Tyler Shandro , Alberta minister of health for privatizing support services.
Private scumbag of the year
Beth says
Public scumbag of the year his dishonourable premier Scott Moe!
Kathleen Mpulubusi says
Private Scumbag
Jeff Bezos of Amazon
for ongoing anti-union campaigns. Expecting workers to be robots with early Industrial Revolution working conditions.
Public Scumbag
Adriana Lagrange, Alberta Education Minister
for continued promotion of a retrograde, curriculum that sets Public Education back decades.
Jason Nixon, Alberta Environment Minister who treats the Environment as his personal ATV playground and continued promotion of coal mining on Alberta’s Eastern Slopes
E.Ward says
-Stephen Lecce
-Chris Sky
-Jeff Bezos
David Fairn says
Chrystia Freeland. Smug and condescending.
Jeff Slater says
Doug Ford & Justin Trudeau
Graham C says
Jason Kenny/Scott Moe
Isabella Gamk says
Justin Trudeau for failing to help Disabled and Poor Canadian Citizens. Before you say it’s not hos jobs let I remind you Canadian Citizens don’t have Provincial International Passport, they have a Canadian Passport.
Devin says
Public Scumbag: Premier Scott Moe – Covid 19 inaction, helping the oil industry.
Private Scumbag: Michael Rousseau the Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada – For taking public money for bonuses.
Don Brundage says
Doug Ford is definitely the political scumbag of the year, actually for all of the years he has been premier.
He is not “friends”of the average people and only looks our for himself and his pals.
Katie says
I nominate Maxime Bernier for being a white supremacist, transphobic, anti-vaccination, propaganda spreader that’s induced emotional and physical violence towards people who are anti PPC. He is absolutely a piece of horse 💩.
And also Tim Houston for being incompetent and beginning to form a privatized healthcare system for Nova Scotians and just overall not knowing shit about what he’s doing. A real piece of work 🙃
Dyana says
Whoaa… for starters, Premier Doug Ford for his negligence regarding the LTC sector… worshipping nurses as heros while capping them at 1%. Promising PSWs raises and never delivering. His refusal to acknowledge that he owns the PSW shortage. For being bedfellows with his for-profit cronies who are buying up LTC, making money hand over fist and allowing our seniors to die in solitude
Orrie says
Jason Kenney. Hands down
Connie Kidd says
John Horgan, BC Premier for government sign-off on sending RCMP assault force and dogs
against Wet’suet’en people defending their recognized territory.
Coal Hawkins says
François Legault because of the “super-not-racist” “secularization” bill and for canceling plans for PR.
Lynn E says
I nominate Chris Saccoccia also known as Chris Sky as right wing scum bag of the year Private Sector. This narcissistic scum bag has abused his followers and threatened the civility of normal Canadian life. Public Sector award goes to Maxime Bernier for organizing, encouraging and facilitating violent hatred amongst the disenfranchised of the Canadian population. His goons made knocking on doors during the election dangerous and very scary. If you didn’t have that rule about no second nominations for previous parties, I would have included J Kenney and every member of the Conservative Party, federally and provincially especially Alberta.
stéphane doucet says
public sector: Jean boulet, qc Minister of Labour who wrote and tabled the new occupational health and safety law, former labour lawyer for the owning class. Coward. constantly threatened strikers, including and especially meatpackers. now immigration Minister, but still deserves it .
Private sector: Michael Rousseau, air Canada CEO, need i say more
Brian L. Smith says
Public – Pierre Polivere and Private – Jeff Bezos
Dean McGee says
Noah Zatzman
who made it his singular goal to destroy the Green Party of Canada.
The team of John Horgan, Geoff Meggs, Adrian Dix, and Bonnie Henry for their handling of Covid19 in BC after taking credit for their accidental success in the first wave last spring.
Adrian says
Blaine Higgs, premier NB – Irving puppet giving tax breaks to corps, CUPE strike, land acknowledgments banned, taking FNs to court over treaty rights, taking CCLA to court over abortion access, refused federal money for public transit infrastructure, nurses working without contract during pandemic, zero separation of church and state, glycophosphate and rotenone poisoning of land and water, feels like the list is endless for this scumbag.
Irving family, NB – oil kingpins, one of largest private land owners in the world, complete media monopoly in NB, zero financial transparency due to zero public trade in corps, offshore tax havens, own the government (premier Higgs and Trudeau right-hand man Dominic Leblanc), had Chief MOH Dr. Cleary fired for investigating human health impacts of environmentally devastating chemical use, again the list is pretty endless.
Ryan says
Public sector: Blaine Higgs, who as New Brunswick finance minister stopped making employer payments into the provincial public-sector pension plan while continuing to deduct contributions from workers’ paycheques. Then as Premier this year he used the “insolvent” pension plan to try to force concessions and two-tier entitlements on workers, who took a provincial strike against him and won.
Ryan says
Private sector: Michael Rousseau, CEO of Air Canada, who publicly begged the federal government for pandemic subsidies and claimed that without them he had to lay off 90% of Air Canada employees. Then when the subsidies finally did come through, he used them NOT to compensate employees or bring them back to work—-he used them to pay out millions in executive bonuses to fat cats who never missed a paycheque and were “working” from home
G says
Elon Musk. Self-righteous, saviour complex but has no real interest in improving the lives of ppl here on Earth, never invented really anything but acts like he’s Tony Stark, hoarding wealth while trying to appear relatable. Somehow Time’s “Person of the Year”. He needs to be taken down a peg.
Brittany says
Jason Kenney et al.
James Lee says
Jason kenney. Mr. Privatization and the UCP party as they wreak havoc on Democracy and all the safety nets, programs and the environment in Alberta. Private would be Galen Weston who exploited workers around the world.
Flo says
I recommend the so called leader of Ontario (now in hiding at his comfy cottage)… Doug Ford
Ontario has become a sinking ship with no supplies and no captain or crew .
We need buckets to bail ourselves out and Conservatories have left us nothing but thimbles.
Then blame us for ship going down.
No RATs
No Phizer
Booster app. impossible to get before the end of Feb.
No plan for schools
Isolating seniors again while keeping large events going.
Ontario feels like a alternate reality movie.
He’s all three from the Wizard of Oz..
No brain, no heart, no courage
Vote Doug Ford Out
Mark S. says
For private Scumbag I would say Weston Family. They price fixed on bread and have managed to avoid any sort of real consequence for stealing billions from people.
For public scumbag Doug Ford because he is a scumbag.
Scott Solmundson says
Brian Pallister for his hack and slash approach to health care and wholly inadequate response to the pandemic which led to dozens of critically ill patients being flown out of province for treatment.
Josh says
Ezra Levant, for spreading far-right propaganda from his “media outlet” that jeopardizes our democracy, muddying political discourse, and radicalizes far-right extremists.
Dave Everyman says
Public scumbag of the year his dishonourable premier Jason Kenney! And a dishonorable mention to both Sonja Savage and Galen Rowswell
Henry Wakoluk says
Amazon, Jeff Bezos!
Henry Wakoluk says
Jason Nixon and Tyler Shandro UCP- Public
Marie says
Public Jason Kenney, for his constant lies, gaslighting and inability to accept any responsibility for wrong decisions, his continual trying to blame the federal Liberal government for all his missteps, his pandering to his base, his inability to make any right decisions, his lack of Covid management, the list is endless
Private, all of the cheaters who took advantage of Covid relief funds when they didn’t need them.
Rebecca says
Jason Kenney for public sector for killing over 3000 Albertans by trying to prove the fake Barrington declaration is real and also for killing almost as many again by shutting down safe consumption sites!
Musk or Bezos for private sectors for being absolute scum bags.
Matt says
Blaine Higgs for using COVID 19 online schooling to keep workers locked out. Scum!
Cargill biggest outbreak at a workplace in Canada.
lauralyn says
Lynne Beyak – ex-senator. Finally not being paid by the taxpayers of Canada for her propagation of racist denials. Out of the Red Chamber in Jan 2021, she deserves scumbag-for-life.
Galen Weston – price fixer, pandemic profiteer, panama paper icon.
Derek says
Chris Sky
Denise says
Political definitely Jason Kenney
Denise says
Private sector
Hartley Harris friend of Jason Kenney, big supporter of the oil and gas. Recently voted on to the AHS board of directors
Lisa Rea says
1) Public Scum Bag # 1- DOUG FORD for introducing Bill 124, a legislation against all public/health/hospital sector unions including RN’s on front line of covid 19, mass departure and shortage of RN’s, Bill 179 that opens home care services to privatization, handing over more LTC beds to same private LTD companies that were accountable for extremely high death rates, horrendously low staff and incompetent management, for abusing Ontario teachers for the sake of voters, not protecting essential workers, refusing to provide sick pay benefits to essential workers, not managing the pandemic effectively or protecting vulnerable and marginalized groups, ignoring the advice of public health experts/science table all in the favour of economic gains by the rich. He is a menace to society and people of Ontario.
Private ScumBag #1 – BEZOS – for being the worst employer on planet Earth while the pandemic accelerated his wealth beyond reach, for creating a “space tourism” penis-shaped space rocket and rubbing it in the face of every (Amazon) worker. Amazon workers get fired if they have a workplace accident, work under deplorable conditions for marginal pay, are denied appropriate health and safety protections against Covid19 and other unsafe conditions, blocking the organization unions, not closing down Brampton warehouse or filing WSIB claims (5 out of 600 Covid 19 claims only filed). This MF is the Biggest Scumbag on the planet and could have used all of this money to vaccinate poorer countries, but instead choses to spend his wealth spewing carbon and bragging about his moon trips.
James says
Jason Kenney deserves a second win, from attacking healthcare workers and teachers, to cutting funds to AISH recipients, the man deserves a hot poker up his ass.
Gus Brewin says
Gilbert LeDressay, Co-op Refinery Complex
Signed a Memorandum of Agreement with UNIFOR 594 after a 7-month lockout, then immediately violates this agreement by introducing a “minimum staffing policy” to understaff shift complements where no change to the CBA that would allow such a thing to occur has been made.
He also announced job eliminations to positions that were proposed, then removed before signing said deal. What is an agreement anyway?
Lies, lies, and more lies. He is the King of Unfair Labour Practices. “A Co-op Promise is a Broken Promise”. We will forever be in front of the Labour Relations Board in hearings as long as he is still here.
LJ says
Premier Scott Moe
Christopher J. Duncanson-Hales says
I nominate Robert “the Hatchet” Haché, President, Laurentian University and chief architect for the dismantling of public education in Ontario.
Setting aside his cartoonishly perfect scum-bag name, Dr. Haché is responsible for the first ever application for the protection of a public institution under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).
Dr. Haché is responsible for cutting:
*69 academic programs, including of interest to Rank and File, Labour Studies,
*110 academic positions which threatens the viability of this tricultural and bilingual institution.
*41 support staff
*the unilateral termination of Agreements with Laurentian’s three federated universities which has led to further program cuts, notably, Philosophy, Indigenous Studies and Women and Gender Studies) and further academic and non-academic job cuts in access of 50 academic and non-academic staff.
If this wasn’t enough, showing total contempt for public accountability and democratic institutions, Dr. Haché is trying to have a Speaker’s Warrant, issued by the speaker of the Ontario Legislature, squashed by the federal court so Laurentian can avoid producing finacial documents and Board of Govenor minutes that he claims are privileged and therefore beyond the scrunity of the unanimous demand of our elected Members of Provincial Parliament.
I could go on, but this is only phase 1 of thee CCAA. I’m sure there’s more scum-baggery to follow as he drags our vommunity through phase 2.
TV's Brent says
public: deena hinshaw for pure body count. she’s happily taken all the blame for her and the ucp’s intentional murder of albertans, so i see no reason to deny her the credit she so richly desires. AHS isn’t even going to be providing detailed statistics until after the new year thanks to another one of her science-based, non-ideological decisions that will get people killed in scores.
private: andrew macleod, ceo of postmedia. because postmedia is the fucking worst, and for their let’s hear it for capitalism articles they published nationwide as the earth burns, the pandemic intensifies and people are more down, out and fucked than ever before.
Leslea says
Bezos for the private sector, for his leaving his employees to starve & to be murdered by proxy during tornadoes (where they were told they’d be FIRED if they ran for emergency shelters by management!), while he had a little holiday to the edge of space in a billionaire’s pissing contest with Musk & Branson.
And as I’m in Alberta, Jason Kenney, the premier of Alberta for the public sector for his utter idiocy & getting every 50/50 decision wrong 100% of the time, leaving tens of thousands of Albertans ill with Covid & thousands dead, because he wanted to go see horsies at the Calgary Stampede, and then didn’t want to tell people to SMARTEN THE HELL UP over covid protocols, as it’s the morons that vote for him that are the least likely to follow said protocols. Like vaccinating, keeping distance & NOT GATHERING IN LARGE CROWDS. Like the Stampede.
Bern says
I nominate Scott Moe Premier of Saskatchewan he killed a women and left the scene charged $300. Lowest wages, failed all carbon tax projects, hit the vulnerable, made more women poor, refuses to any Covid restrictions, many DUI’s ignores peoples call for help. Corporate welfare while ill, seniors and single mothers live poorly. Never used the millions the feds gave for Covid. He’s arrogant towards people. Mocked people in wheelchairs. Holds the second highest provincial debt. Lies and forces people to be dishonest. Selling out our crowns leaving no money for education, healthcare or roads. Quietly sells our assets and does not tell us he cut for example in healthcare. He kept the Lean program over Covid. He privatized our lab services, Ultrasounds, MRI’s. No one wants to work in his province he treats workers very badly. My coworker committed suicide because no SP mgt would listen to him. Us women were abused out of our jobs. He bought his own community transportation with tax payers money no one else got transportation. Removed STC that left people stranded. Left govt mail to private now tests coming compromised. They refused women PDAP and left them and seniors broke. Took away food services, laundry and pastoral care. Took away protection for animals and cut rehab’er from saving wildlife up north. Cuts to hearing aids, legal aids, funeral expenses. Cut rent when minimum rent is 525, they only give the ill 425, when they already rely on food banks. Hit seniors medications. They have ended more lives and no remorse.
Bern says
I name more the scum of the year
Dboyd says
Jason Kenney- best summer ever
Dvoyd says
Adrienne Lagrange – for developing the worst curriculum ever
Roger says
Public: Jason Kenney, and by association, every UCP MLA
Rachel says
Doug Ettinger – CEO Canada Post – refusing to negotiate, despite a year of record numbers, refusing to acknowledge dangerous work practices and overburdened and putting thousands on leave without pay due to vaccination status instead of providing testing kits.
Gabriel Haythornthwaite says
Private: François Poirier,
Pres&CEO of TC Energy, owner of Coastal GasLink
Criminal enterprise subsidized by the working class tax dollar dedicated to profit looting in an apocalyptic industry. On whose behalf the RCMP are storming the Wet’su’wetun resistor camps.
Public: BC Premier John Horgan
For using easily bribed federally controlled local First Nation councils as an ‘Indigenous self-determination’ cover for corporate resource plunder and RCMP military violence against native-led and associated civil defiance movements