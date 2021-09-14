In the latest instalment of the Work in the West interview series, Professor Charles Smith discusses the broader implications of the 2019/2020 Co-op Refinery lockout for the labour movement in Saskatchewan, including the privileging of property rights over workers’ rights, the Wagner model of industrial relations in Canada, and the use of the courts as a tool for workers’ power.
Locked Out: Charles Smith on the 2019-2020 Co-op Refinery lockout
