Weekly labour news digest – April 5 2020

Unemployment and income supports
Holes in the safety net: CERB and EI coverage falls short
Zaid Noorsumar, Rankandfile.ca, March 29 2020
Wage subsidy plan is full of big problems
Nora Loreto, Rankandfile.ca, March 31 2020
Demand Compassion: Rent Strikes & Emergency Benefits
Emily Leedham, Rankandfile.ca, March 30 2020
Much stronger conditions needed on federal wage subsidy program
Toby Sanger, Behind the Numbers, March 30 2020
A third of unemployed Canadians will receive nothing from either EI or new CERB
Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, April 2 2020
Healthcare workers
COVID-19: We should have been listening to healthcare workers
Jon Milton, Rankandfile.ca, March 31 2020
Party of Profits: Ontario Tories and the profit motive in long-term care
Zaid Noorsumar, Rankandfile.ca, April 1 2020
Alberta health minister used confidential information to call protesting doctors
Elise von Scheel, CBC News, April 3 2020
Nova Scotia “behind the ball” in protecting long-term workers, union says
Aly Thomson, CBC News, April 3 2020
‘Stop being secretive’: Health care workers demand transparency from Saskatchewan government
Geoff Leo, CBC News, April 2 2020
Worker action
“Amazon is a breeding ground”
Interview with Christian Smalls, Jacobin Magazine, March 29 2020
Union tells TTC bus drivers to carry no more than 15 passengers amid pandemic
Ben Spurr, Toronto Star, April 2 2020
Whole Foods employees are staging a US-wide ‘sick-out’
Lauren Kaori Gurley, Vice, March 30 2020
General Electric workers walk off the job, demand to make ventilators
Edward Ongweso Jr, Vice, March 2020
Disaster capitalism
Union representing BC Ferries workers readying for battle after layoffs
Andrew Duffy, Victoria Times Colonist, April 5 2020
Citing pandemic, Alberta suspends environmental reporting rules
Joel Dryden, CBC News, April 2 2020
Humboldt Broncos parents, safety advocates concerned about relaxed trucking rules
Jason Warick, CBC News, March 31 2020
