How do we organize during a pandemic?

Carolina Jimenez from the Decent Work & Health Network discusses the fight for paid sick days, while Marika Prokosh talks fighting Winnipeg’s austerity budget during a pandemic. We also look at attacks on public health sector across the prairies that has left our public health care providers under staffed and under resourced.

Can we wrestle wins for workers out of this crisis?

Decent Work & Health Network

www.decentworkandhealth.org/

Budget 4 All Winnipeg

budgetforall.org/

The Shock Doctrine Documentary

www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbF9M3_IF8c