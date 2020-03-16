Rank and File

How do we organize during a pandemic?

Carolina Jimenez from the Decent Work & Health Network discusses the fight for paid sick days, while Marika Prokosh talks fighting Winnipeg’s austerity budget during a pandemic. We also look at attacks on public health sector across the prairies that has left our public health care providers under staffed and under resourced.
Can we wrestle wins for workers out of this crisis?

Decent Work & Health Network
www.decentworkandhealth.org/

Budget 4 All Winnipeg
budgetforall.org/

The Shock Doctrine Documentary
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbF9M3_IF8c

RankandFile.ca is committed to building a network of rank-and-file labour activists across the country. We believe sharing stories, experiences, debate, and analysis around our collective struggles strengthens our movement and builds solidarity.

