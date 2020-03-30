Demanding Compassion: Rent Strikes & Emergency Benefits

by Emily Leedham

So you want to organize a rent strike?

On this week’s Rank & File Radio, Stefan Hodges discusses tenants unions, rent strikes & responding to evictions.

Alvin Finkel discusses the future of the Canadian social safety net after COVID-19.

Compassion: A Global History of Social Policy by Alvin Finkel

www.macmillanihe.com/page/detail/co…=9781352003093

Tenants Rights Provincial Factsheets

*please note these may not be updated with gov’t responses to COVID-19 but can develop a baseline knowledge for how the system functions*

tenantrights.ca/facts

West Broadway Community Organization

www.westbroadway.mb.ca/wbco-programs/housing-2

West Broadway Tenants Committee

www.facebook.com/wbtenants/

Renters Action Movement – Calgary

www.facebook.com/RAMCalgary/