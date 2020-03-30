Demanding Compassion: Rent Strikes & Emergency Benefits

by Emily Leedham
So you want to organize a rent strike?
On this week’s Rank & File Radio, Stefan Hodges discusses tenants unions, rent strikes & responding to evictions.
Alvin Finkel discusses the future of the Canadian social safety net after COVID-19.
Compassion: A Global History of Social Policy by Alvin Finkel
Tenants Rights Provincial Factsheets
*please note these may not be updated with gov’t responses to COVID-19 but can develop a baseline knowledge for how the system functions*
West Broadway Community Organization
West Broadway Tenants Committee
Renters Action Movement – Calgary
