Delivering during COVID-19: Canada Post’s shocking working conditions

By Doug Nesbitt
Postal workers are widely recognized as essential services during this crisis, but they’re sounding the alarm about working conditions which pose a glaring threat to themselves and the public.
On social media and in the mainstream media, postal workers are frustrated with the failure of management to respond effectively to COVID-19 threat, and adjust work routines and implement proper cleaning procedures and new health and safety safeguards.
“Cleaning is atrocious”
Conditions in the depots and garages are unsanitary. “Cleaning is atrocious. It’s not even atrocious, it’s actually non-existent,” says Basia Sokal, a letter carrier and union steward in Winnipeg who is also co-chair of the health and safety committee.
“They do everything they can to get around doing anything,” says Jonathan Shepherd, a letter carrier in Toronto. He reports that the trucks are never cleaned or sanitized, which makes simple things like eating a lunch difficult.
Sokal has spent 4 hours each of the last two days cleaning in the depot with supplies purchased by workers. In an interview with Rankandfile.ca Sokal rattles off a head-spinning list of equipment, machinery, materials and other things that postal workers touch every single day in the depot – including inside workers who touch every letter and every parcel that comes through. There is also the garage where the vehicle fleet is maintained. Desks and vehicles are also shared between workers.
There are reports in many locations of shortages of gloves and disinfecting cleaning supplies need to clean equipment, vehicles and surfaces used in retail locations with the public.
“We do have [standard issue puncture-proof] gloves but I think it’s a false sense of security,” explains Sokal. The work gloves are not the same as latex gloves. They are made of a rubber and a thick fabric material, but they are not at all designed to stop COVID-19.
Workers are nevertheless leading the efforts to change conditions. Initiatives have been made to improve social distancing measures in retail offices, including taping floors and installing plexiglass as has also happened in grocery stores.
Business flyers
Work routines have hardly altered since the outbreak of the pandemic. Perhaps the most glaring example of this is the continuing distribution of business flyers, making every letter carrier expose themselves to numerous unnecessary points of contact. Some businesses being promoted are not even open and others will likely go under in this economic crisis.
Shepherd walks 20 kilometres and climbs 8,000 stairs per day. He says the business flyers comprise about a third of his points of call. Shepherd says he’d cut out at least an hour of work each day not delivering the flyers.
“It’s stressful enough exhausting yourself every day without a pandemic. I’m pretty sure it’s not very good for my immune system.” But he chuckles about delivering flyers for real estate agents. “Are they really doing open houses?”
Sokal reports that there has been a health and safety work refusal in Winnipeg, but says the collective agreement is incredibly restrictive. Work refusals have to be made day after day and only apply to the worker making the work refusal.
Shepherd intiated a work refusal but says his steward undermined him, saying he had no case. “We sat down with management and my steward said nothing. I made my case having no one on my side. I ended up doing the work anyway.”
Policy and process
Management inaction and neglect isn’t the whole story. Some postal workers are also angry with what they see as the failure of national union leaders to enact some kind of coordinated action in response to management neglect.
Sokal says the collective agreement only allows the national leadership of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to call a general work refusal. “We had a wildcat strike here a few years ago and there were huge fines and the national leadership was furious.”
When asked why CUPW national leadership isn’t acting, Sokal believes that the national leadership is busy on conference calls with management and tied up with “process and policy”.
“We’ve had no collective agreement for two years. What does it take to say “fuck it” and call massive workplace actions?”
“We can’t wait for direction,” says Sokal. As a shop steward she says “you can’t have 150 people angry at you all the time.” Sokal is going to continue to cleaning the depot every day. “I’m probably going to get sick but at last I’m helping out my co-workers.”
As for the public, Sokal’s advice is blunt: “Please stay inside. We touch so much stuff all day. Stay away from us for your own safety, not ours.”
“I’ve had a lot of awkward conversations,” says Shepherd. “You don’t want to be that guy telling people what they can and can’t do.”
Comments
Dean says
Pretty pathetic that Canada Post does little or nothing for this pandemic!After all the safety and health of their employees are #1 !
Brenda says
He’s right about how far and how many stairs he does daily, that’s pretty standard.
The cleaning of any postal building has been non existent to disgusting in every depot I have worked at over 14 years.
I am in a mail processing plant now, and it is the worst I have ever seen. We complained for two years then they finally swept the floor!
We share mail sorting cases for manually sorted mail, we have one shift coming at the same time the last shift is going, all of us through a single revolving door.
The extent of extra safety practices in our plant….. the supervisions are policing the time clock so we don’t stand too close together. What a joke. This is the most unorganized, inefficient company I have ever worked for.
Why haven’t we walked out? Because two years ago we were ordered back to work from rotating strike action, so now, sill without a contract, if we take action, we get fined.
Tracy M smith says
This article is spot on …thank u for this…stay safe
Gagandeep Kaur says
I agree that working conditions in Canada Post warehouses are worse than many others. They are never thoroughly cleaned or sanitized as most of them are operational 24/7
National leaders of this union need to tell the employee strictly that workers safety matters and should hold them accountable. Without actions the words are simply meaningless.
John says
Our fight was for Safety, mainly. We were ignored – then legislated back to work! Now my friends & coworkers are working in filth – during a pandemic.. “Essential”, but overworked in filth…. Someone at the top is missing the picture, the same one we went after in the beginning – Safety!!!
If it’s ignored any longer, there will be no essential service left…..
..And now the whole country is going to get an inside look into our Plants & Depots – because you won’t look after your employee’s!!!
These are decisions that could save Canadian lives!!! 🇨🇦. But, no they’d rather squeeze a few more flyer sales in.
😡😡😡😡😡😡🤬 You want to know whose making these choices..? The same one’s who never cared for it’s employee’s or their health, are the same one’s whose same choices are potentially putting countless of Canadians at risk – so that they can keep working toward their bonus….
Allie MacInnis says
You still have a collective agreement – you are working under the old one – it has a health and safety clause in it —- use it 😡
Jay says
Union, what union? CUPW and CPC are in bed together. Absolutlely no reason why we, the hard working men and women on the front line should be without a contract for this long. An internal investigation needs to happen. CUPW can’t get out of their own way. So much toxicity and decention, and corruption within the union itself. I have given up on them a long time ago. Change is needed.
Richard O'Blenis says
Amen! To big changes.get rid of all the deadwood at both local and national.they are spineless.
Michelle Arnal says
I have been saying this all along! Now you have millions of people sitting at home ordering all kinds of crap online just like its Christmas….the gov should have put out a plea to the public to only order essentials during this time…to help reduce the load and keep postal workers as safe as possible.
Michael Graham says
Thank you Basia for speaking out!
Thank you to rankandfile for this article
Todd says
Yes I agree the depot I work in is dusty beyond belief, but my biggest problem is the lack of respect for 6ft , as for cleaning wipes I bring my own jar of wash cloths with bleach I don’t count on others to protect me