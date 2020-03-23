Rank and File

2020 Prairie Provincial Budget Review

What do the prairie budgets say about the values of our provincial leaders? In a time of such uncertainty, how can we formulate a vision of a society that values people over profits?

Joel French, Simon Enoch, and Lynne Fernandez discuss the Prairie budgets and what they mean for workers’ futures.

AUPE asks for immediate expansion of public healthcare
www.aupe.org/news/news-and-upda…public-health-care

Public Interest Alberta
www.pialberta.org/

CCPA – Saskatchewan
www.policyalternatives.ca/offices/saskatchewan

CCPA – Manitoba
www.policyalternatives.ca/offices/manitoba

